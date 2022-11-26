Rishi Sunak says nurse pay rise demands ‘obviously unaffordable’

A pay rise demanded by nurses about to go on strike is "obviously unaffordable" the prime minister has said.

Speaking on Friday the prime minister claimed that demands by the Royal College of Nursing amounted to a 19 per cent or £10 billion pay rise.

Mr Sunak said he has "enormous respect and gratitude" for nurses but told broadcasters: "What the unions are asking for, I think, is a 19 per cent pay rise.