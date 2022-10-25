‘Mistakes were made’: Sunak vows to ‘fix’ Truss errors and earn UK’s trust
Rishi Sunak was today installed as prime minister, with a promise to restore economic stability and regain trust after the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s brief time in office.
The new PM acknowledged that the UK is facing a “profound economic crisis”.
And he warned that there are “difficult decisions to come”, in a clear signal that tax rises and spending cuts are on their way in chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s medium-term fiscal plan, due to be delivered next Monday.
