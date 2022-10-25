Rishi Sunak to meet King Charles as Truss defends her record in last speech

✕ Close Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister, 1922 Committee announces

Liz Truss has addressed the country as prime minister for the final time ahead of Rishi Sunak’s appointment by King Charles.

Speaking outside Downing Street, Ms Truss said that “it has been a great honour” to lead the country as prime minister.

She said that the country “must continue to strengthen our nation’s defences” in light of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

She also wished “Rishi Sunak every success for the good of our country”. “I know brighter days lie ahead,” she added.

Mr Sunak will start to build his new cabinet today, with ministers starting to be appointed likely this evening.

The new cabinet is expected to encompass MPs from across the political spectrum of the Tory party.

Mr Sunak will also deliver his first speech as prime minister just before noon today.

The former chancellor has won an accelerated Tory leadership contest after rivals Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson dropped out of the race to replace Liz Truss at No 10.