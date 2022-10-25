Rishi Sunak to meet King Charles as Truss defends her record in last speech
Sunak chosen unopposed after rivals Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson dropped out of race
Rishi Sunak to be the next prime minister, 1922 Committee announces
Liz Truss has addressed the country as prime minister for the final time ahead of Rishi Sunak’s appointment by King Charles.
Speaking outside Downing Street, Ms Truss said that “it has been a great honour” to lead the country as prime minister.
She said that the country “must continue to strengthen our nation’s defences” in light of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
She also wished “Rishi Sunak every success for the good of our country”. “I know brighter days lie ahead,” she added.
Mr Sunak will start to build his new cabinet today, with ministers starting to be appointed likely this evening.
The new cabinet is expected to encompass MPs from across the political spectrum of the Tory party.
Mr Sunak will also deliver his first speech as prime minister just before noon today.
The former chancellor has won an accelerated Tory leadership contest after rivals Penny Mordaunt and Boris Johnson dropped out of the race to replace Liz Truss at No 10.
Liz Truss defends record in short speech
Speaking from Downing Street before heading to Buckingham Palace to resign, Ms Truss celebrated reversing the national insurance increase imposed by Rishi Sunak when chancellor.
“From my time as Prime Minister I’m more convinced than ever that we need to be bold and confront the challenges we face,” she said.
“We simply cannot afford to be a low growth country where the government takes up an increasing share of our national wealth and where there are huge divides between different parts of our country. We need to take advantage of our Brexit freedoms to do things differently.”
Ms Truss’ final speech as prime minister lasted three minutes and seven seconds, less than half the length of the farewell speech by her predecessor Boris Johnson, which ran for seven minutes and 33 seconds.
It was also around a minute shorter than the speech she made in Downing Street on becoming Prime Minister, which lasted four minutes and four seconds.
Breaking: Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace
Liz Truss has arrived at Buckingham Palace to tender her resignation as Prime Minister to the King.
‘I know brighter days lie ahead’, Truss says
Liz Truss has addressed the public for the final time as prime minister.
Speaking outside Downing Street, Ms Truss said that “it has been a great honour” to lead the country as prime minister.
She said that the country “must continue to strengthen our nation’s defences” in light of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
She also wished “Rishi Sunak every success for the good of our country”. “I know brighter days lie ahead,” she added.
She said that she had learned from her short spell as prime minister that leaders must be “bold” - referring to her tax cutting plans as prime minister.
Liz Truss told her ministers that Rishi Sunak will have her full support in her final cabinet meeting.
She thanked them for their support and said that, in the short time that the government had been in place, they had “secured some significant achievements”, No 10 said.
She raised the government’s intervention on energy bills as a success.
Truss about to give final speech as prime minister
The famous lectern is outside No 10 in preparation for Liz Truss’s final speech as prime minister.
Cabinet over
Liz Truss’s final cabinet meeting seems to have been a short affair, with business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg the first out of No 10 at around 9:30am.
Ministers went into No 10 before 9am so the meeting seems to have taken thirty minutes to an hour.
Mr Rees-Mogg was quizzed by reporters about whether he would stay in the cabinet as he left Downing Street. Foreign secretary James Cleverly stayed stoic as journalists asked what had happened at cabinet.
Who cares if Sunak has ‘bob or two’, says ex-Tory chair
Rishi Sunak’s enormous wealth should not be an issue, said former Conservative chair Eric Pickles.
Asked whether it will be a problem for the incoming PM, the Tory peer told Sky News: “I don’t think we should look down our noses at someone because they have a bob or two … A large bob or two.”
Mordaunt, Rees-Mogg and Shapps arrive for cabinet meeting
More ministers have arrived for Liz Truss’s final cabinet meeting, including home secretary Grant Shapps, business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg and leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt.
Rishi Sunak has been encouraged to keep Mr Rees-Mogg in the cabinet to appease the Tory right. Mr Shapps is an experienced cabinet minister, but was only installed as home secretary a few days ago when Suella Braverman suddenly resigned.
Ms Mordaunt took on Mr Sunak in the Tory leadership race, but fell short of the 100 MPs required to be on the ballot. She could well be given a position within Mr Sunak’s cabinet in an attempt to unite the party.
Rishi Sunak could be forced out in six months, says Labour as ‘fuming’ Tories cancel membership
Incoming prime minister Rishi Sunak could be forced out as Conservative leader by disgruntled Boris Johnson loyalists within six months, according to Labour.
It comes as some Tory supporters have cancelled their memberships after Mr Sunak was named as Liz Truss’s successor, with one saying they felt the party had been “destroyed from within”.
While some grassroots Tories felt “delighted” by the news, others said the move has left them “fuming” that members were not able to vote for candidates to take over at No 10.
Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said Johnson supporters in the Commons would continue the “chaos” of rebellion, as he repeated the opposition’s call for a general election.
Read the full story by Adam Forrest here:
Rishi Sunak could be forced out by Johnson loyalists in six months, says Labour
Angry Conservative members say Sunak coronation left them ‘fuming’
Cabinet ministers arrive for Truss’s final meeting
Ministers have arrived for Liz Truss’s final cabinet meeting as prime minister. She is expected to make a short statement outside No 10 at around 10:15 before heading to see King Charles.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies