River Thames now five miles shorter as source dries up due to drought
Thames Water have warned of hosepipe bans, with other water providers already putting bans into effect
The River Thames is now five miles shorter as its source dries up due to drought.
The Thames Head near Cirencester, Gloucestershire has dried up what is believed to be the first time ever as drought conditions and extreme weather continue to impact parts of the UK.
On Thursday, the Met Office confirmed that temperatures are forecasted to rise in the coming week with little rain expected.
