Royal Mail announces more strikes to hit Christmas post

Six more days of walkouts come after another four days of action starting next week

Jane Dalton
Friday 18 November 2022 01:59
Comments
<p>A picket line outside a delivery office in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire</p>

A picket line outside a delivery office in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire

(Adam Vaughan/EPA)

Royal Mail workers are to stage six fresh strikes next month, including on Christmas Eve, their union has announced.

The employees are in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.

The Communication Workers Union had already planned four days of strikes beginning next week. They are on Thursday and Friday – which is Black Friday – as well as Wednesday 30 November and Thursday 1 December.

