Royal Mail announces more strikes to hit Christmas post
Six more days of walkouts come after another four days of action starting next week
Royal Mail workers are to stage six fresh strikes next month, including on Christmas Eve, their union has announced.
The employees are in a long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.
The Communication Workers Union had already planned four days of strikes beginning next week. They are on Thursday and Friday – which is Black Friday – as well as Wednesday 30 November and Thursday 1 December.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies