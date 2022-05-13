UK sanctions Putin’s ‘shady’ friends and family including alleged mistress
Former gymnast Alina Kabaeva is reported to have ‘a close personal relationship’ with the Russian president
Britain has announced more Russian sanctions, with President Vladimir Putin’s ex-wife, family members and inner circle hit in the latest tranche of measures designed to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “We are exposing and targeting the shady network propping up Putin’s luxury lifestyle and tightening the vice on his inner circle.
“We will keep going with sanctions on all those aiding and abetting Putin’s aggression until Ukraine prevails.”
