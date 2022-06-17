UK judges could block plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, Dominic Raab admits

‘I don’t quite know what the courts are going to decide,’ deputy prime minister says – refusing to commit to any flights taking off this year

Rob Merrick
Deputy Political Editor
Friday 17 June 2022 16:48
UK judges could rule that deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful, Dominic Raab has admitted – as he refused to say any flights will take off this year.

Ministers have attacked the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) for preventing the first flight on Tuesday night, insisting they have the domestic legal powers they need to act.

But Mr Raab acknowledged a full High Court judicial review, in late July, could also thwart the policy after the government declined to pass fresh legislation to authorise it.

