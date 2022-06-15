UK rescued 444 migrants from the English Channel crossing as Rwanda deportation flight cancelled
It is the highest number since mid-April
More than 440 people were found trying to cross the English Channel on the same day as the UK’s first scheduled deportation flight to Rwanda.
This was the highest number to make an attempt on the same day in two months.
It came as the UK attempted to start deporting asylum seekers arriving in the UK on unofficial routes - such as on small boats across the Channel - to Rwanda.
