Rwanda migrants — live: Home Office preparation for next flight ‘begins now’
Rwanda flight did not take-off after a last minute intervention by the European Court of Human Rights
Liz Truss defends Rwanda asylum scheme as ‘completely legal and moral’
Priti Patel has told of her disappointment that the first deportation flight to Rwanda will no longer take off, but said tonight’s legal defeats will not prevent her from “doing the right thing.”
The home secretary added: “Our legal team are reviewing every decision made on this flight and preparation for the next flight begins now.”
A spokesperson for the Rwandan government has similarly said it will not be deterred by Tuesday’s successful legal bids.
“Rwanda remains fully committed to making this partnership work,” Yolande Makolo said, adding: “Rwanda stands ready to receive the migrants when they do arrive and offer them safety and opportunity in our country.”
Their remarks follow a series of succesful, eleventh-hour interventions by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which saw all migrants bound for the African country removed from the plane at Boscombe Down, near Salisbury.
The appeals were considered by an out-of-hours judge on papers, PA agency understands, who overruled the UK rulings.
It is also understood that, at present , there is not a route for the Home Office to appeal against the decision.
What is the European Court of Human Rights? Key questions as Rwanda flight grounded
The first deportation flight of migrants to Rwanda was cancelled at the last minute on Tuesday night following interventions from the European Court of Human Rights.
The court granted an urgent interim measure in regards to an Iraqi national on the flight, and it is understood it was considering a number of further requests.
The appeals were considered by an out-of-hours judge on papers, overruling the UK’s rulings on a series of legal challenges ahead of the scheduled flight.
But what is the European Court of Human Rights?
Minister warns Home Office already preparing next Rwanda flight - but refuses to give timetable
A cabinet minister has insisted the Home Office is preparing the next flight to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda — but declined to say whether it would take place within days or weeks after a major setback.
The comments from Therese Coffey came after the government’s inaugural £500,000 taxpayer-funded flight was halted just minutes before its scheduled departure on Tuesday evening, with a handful of migrants winning a legal reprieve.
Around four asylum seekers were due to board the aircraft, but last minute appeals were granted by an out-of-hours European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) judge, in a blow to the government.
Speaking on Sky News, the work and pensions secretary Ms Coffey said that ministers were “surprised and disappointed” by the late ruling a judge at the European Court of Human Rights (EHRC).
Conservative MP calls for UK to withdraw from ECHR
Conservative MP Greg Smith has called for the UK to pull out of the European Convention on Human Rights after a last minute court ruling stopped the Home Office’s deportation flight to Rwanda going ahead.
Writting on Twitter, Mr Smith said: “There have been multiple occasions this Parliament of legislation passed with great speed.
“What last night showed is we now need the same speed and urgency to bring in a UK Bill of Rights and remove all power of the European Court of Human Rights over our sovereign decisions.”
David Lammy: ECHR protects all of our rights
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy has said it was a “grave thing” to suggest the European Court of Human Rights should not examine UK policy.
He told BBC Breakfast: “It protects all of our rights, our rights to privacy, our rights at work, our rights if we’re in rented accommodation with landlords, all sorts of things that affect all of our lives.
“And it’s a very grave thing to suggest that those courts should not look at this scheme properly.”
Cabinet minister not aware of any moves for UK to leave the ECHR
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey has said she is not aware of any moves for the UK to leave the European Convention on Human Rights.
“Right now I am not aware of any decisions or even hints about that,” she told Sky News.
Ms Coffey said she expected the Government would challenge a late night ruling by the European Court of Human Rights which led to the cancellation of the first deportation flight taking asylum seekers to Rwanda.
“The most important thing is that we tackle this issue right now. We will go back, I am sure, to the ECHR to challenge this initial ruling.”
Priti Patel has vowed that the preparation for the next deportation flight ‘begins now'
Reacting to news that the Rwanda flight was blocked late last night by the European Court of Human Rights, Home secretary Priti Patel vowed “preparation for the next flight begins now.”
She added: “It is very surprising that the European Court of Human Rights has intervened despite repeated earlier success in our domestic courts. These repeated legal barriers are similar to those we experience with other removal flights and many of those removed from this flight will be placed on the next.”
She warned: “We will not be deterred from doing the right thing and delivering our plans to control our nation’s borders. Our legal team are reviewing every decision made on this flihgt and preparation for the next flight begins now.”
UK minister: Home Office is preparing for the next flight
Cabinet minister Therese Coffey has said that the Home Office is preparing for its next deportation flight to Rwanda, adding: “We will continue to prepare”.
Speaking to the media on Wednesday morning, Ms Coffey said: “The government is disappointed in the decision - I’ve never known such a quick decision made by the EHCR on trying to intervene.
“I think the public will be surprised we have European judges overruling British judges — but nevertheless I know the Home Office is already getting ready for next flight. We will continue to prepare.”
The cabinet minister declined to say when the next flight to Rwanda would take place, insisting it is for the Home Office to focus on the matter.
Pressed on whether it would be days or weeks, she said: “I’m not going to get into operational discussions.”
‘I’m very worried’: Sister of asylum seeker pleads for help before flight
The sister of an Iranian Kurd who was due to be on last night’s Home Office flight to Rwanda spoke to The Independent before the plane was grounded.
She said she was “very worried” about her brother, insisting: “Rwanda is not going to be a safe place for my brother.”
Her brother, who fled from political persecution in his country, told her yesterday evening: “Just tell my family I love them, I’m really sorry for everything.”
Read the full story here:
‘I’m very worried’: Sister of Iranian Kurd on Rwanda flight pleads for help
Exclusive: Iranian Kurd on flight says ‘tell my family I love them, I’m sorry for everything’
Rwandan government: ‘We are not deterred by these developments'
Following news that the UK’s Home Office Rwanda flight did not take off last night, Rwandan government spokesperson Yolande Makolo said: “We are not deterred by these developments.”
He added: “The current situation of people making dangerous journeys cannot continue as it is causing untold suffering to so many.
“Rwanda stands ready to receive the migrants when they do arrive and offer them safety and opportunity in our country.”
