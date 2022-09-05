Jump to content
Sadiq Khan calls for ‘Covid-style’ emergency support to ease pain of energy bills

Exclusive: ‘Pandemic-type’ package needed from next PM, says London mayor – as new survey shows positive impact of intervention during Covid crisis

Adam Forrest
Sunday 04 September 2022 14:32
<p>London mayor Sadiq Khan said cost-of-living crisis was already hitting those on lower incomes the hardest </p>

London mayor Sadiq Khan said cost-of-living crisis was already hitting those on lower incomes the hardest

(PA)

London mayor Sadiq Khan has urged Boris Johnson’s successor to immediately introduce a “Covid-style” support package to help families facing poverty because of soaring energy bills.

The Labour mayor said the next PM – whether Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak wins the Tory leadership contest on Monday – must understand the scale of intervention needed over the cost of living crisis.

“With the spiralling cost of living already hitting those on lower incomes the hardest, it’s essential that the government take urgent action to help make ends meet,” Mr Khan told The Independent.

