Huge boost for London cyclists after judges back Sadiq Khan’s scheme

Sadiq Khan’s decision to close roads in London for a pandemic cycling scheme was lawful, the Court of Appeal has ruled, which could pave the way for an expansion of the “low-traffic neighbourhoods” plan.

Lord Justice Bean and two other justices overturned a January High Court judgment, which determined that Transport for London’s (TfL) measures should be “substantially amended”. An explanation of their ruling will be published soon, they said.

In the earlier hearing, Mrs Justice Lang had sided with two taxi groups, the United Trade Action Group (UTAG) and the Licensed Taxi Drivers’ Association (LTDA), which disputed the legality of the mayor’s “Streetspace” plan. Under this scheme, pavements were made wider and temporary cycle lanes were created.