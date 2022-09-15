Saudi authorities arrest man who travelled to Mecca to perform pilgrimage for Queen

A Yemeni man was arrested by Saudi authorities after he claimed to have travelled to Mecca to perform an umrah, or pilgrimage, on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

The man was arrested after he posted a video of him on social media dedicating the pilgrimage to the Queen, which was shot inside the premises of Mecca's Grand Mosque, considered to be the holiest place in Islam where non-Muslims are prohibited.

The Queen died at Balmoral, Scotland, on 8 September aged 96 after serving for 70 years as Britain’s head of the state, the longest-reigning monarch in the country’s history.