Scottish Highlands firm trying to make wind energy even greener with second-hand parts
‘What we’re trying to do is bring to the wind industry or renewables the circular economy philosophy and practices,’ said the CEO
At an innovation centre on the banks of a highland loch, a handful of workers are at the vanguard of making wind power greener.
Not through employing new gadgets or gizmos, but by bringing old parts back to life.
During a recent visit to the Renewable Parts workshop outside the town of Lochgilphead on Scotland’s west coast, workers clean, strip and reassemble parts of wind turbines under the Scottish flag.
