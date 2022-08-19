Jump to content
Self-driving cars could be on roads across Britain by 2023 under new government plans

Introduction of fully self-driving vehicles on British roads could happen in 2025 under the new proposals

Holly Bancroft,Martyn Landi
Friday 19 August 2022 17:11
<p>The scheme is backed by a £100million investment to boost the rollout</p>

The scheme is backed by a £100million investment to boost the rollout

(PA Wire)

Self-driving cars could be on British roads by 2023 under new plans unveiled by the government.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has said that the first cars, coaches and lorries with self-driving features could be operating on motorways next year. Self-driving features include adaptive cruise control, where a car accelerates and brakes to maintain a selected distance from the car infront, and lane-centering steering, where the vehicle is kept in the center of a marked lane.

The initial rollout would then be followed by the introduction of fully fledged self-driving vehicles on British roads by 2025.

