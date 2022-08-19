Self-driving cars could be on British roads by 2023 under new plans unveiled by the government.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has said that the first cars, coaches and lorries with self-driving features could be operating on motorways next year. Self-driving features include adaptive cruise control, where a car accelerates and brakes to maintain a selected distance from the car infront, and lane-centering steering, where the vehicle is kept in the center of a marked lane.

The initial rollout would then be followed by the introduction of fully fledged self-driving vehicles on British roads by 2025.