Self-driving cars could be on roads across Britain by 2023 under new government plans
Introduction of fully self-driving vehicles on British roads could happen in 2025 under the new proposals
Self-driving cars could be on British roads by 2023 under new plans unveiled by the government.
Transport secretary Grant Shapps has said that the first cars, coaches and lorries with self-driving features could be operating on motorways next year. Self-driving features include adaptive cruise control, where a car accelerates and brakes to maintain a selected distance from the car infront, and lane-centering steering, where the vehicle is kept in the center of a marked lane.
The initial rollout would then be followed by the introduction of fully fledged self-driving vehicles on British roads by 2025.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.