After the chaos of yesterday’s train strikes, new industrial action by London Underground, Overground and bus drivers has shut down much of the capital’s transport network.

Around 10,000 Tube workers in the RMT union are on strike due to an ongoing dispute over jobs and pensions, causing major disruption to TfL’s network.

This morning, only the Northern, Central, District, Elizabeth and Overground lines saw an extremely limited service on certain branches.

Alongside the RMT walkouts, 1,100 members of the Unite union, employed at London Underground, Croydon Tramlink, Victoria coach station, Dial-a-Ride and river service are taking industrial action; along with around 400 London Overground workers employed by Arriva Rail London will stage separate walkouts today.

Meanwhile bus drivers working for United London will also strike today and tomorrow.

Another UK-wide rail strike is scheduled for tomorrow with union bosses warning they will continue “for as long as it takes”.