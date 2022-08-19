Tube strikes – live: Little to no Underground service as dozens of bus routes disrupted
Around 10,000 Tube workers in the RMT union have walked out for 24 hours
After the chaos of yesterday’s train strikes, new industrial action by London Underground, Overground and bus drivers has shut down much of the capital’s transport network.
Around 10,000 Tube workers in the RMT union are on strike due to an ongoing dispute over jobs and pensions, causing major disruption to TfL’s network.
This morning, only the Northern, Central, District, Elizabeth and Overground lines saw an extremely limited service on certain branches.
Alongside the RMT walkouts, 1,100 members of the Unite union, employed at London Underground, Croydon Tramlink, Victoria coach station, Dial-a-Ride and river service are taking industrial action; along with around 400 London Overground workers employed by Arriva Rail London will stage separate walkouts today.
Meanwhile bus drivers working for United London will also strike today and tomorrow.
Another UK-wide rail strike is scheduled for tomorrow with union bosses warning they will continue “for as long as it takes”.
'Get out of the way’ Grant Shapps tells union bosses
Amid a second day of transport strike misery, the UK’s transport secretary Grant Shapps has told union bosses to “get out of the way” and let members decide on a settlement with employers.
When asked why strikes were dragging on, Mr Shapps told Sky News: “Because the union bosses won’t put the settlement deals to their members.
“So we’ve had a situation where 8 per cent over two years has been offered - it’s different depending on which piece of the rail we’re talking about here - but broadly speaking,” he continued.
“And the bosses, for example, the boss of the RMT, simply make the decision without going out to their membership to ask them whether they would like to settle this and get back to work.
“It’s time for the union bosses to get out of the way and put the deals on the table to their members.”
Sadiq Khan criticised for failing to deliver on ‘zero strikes’
The City Hall Conservative group has criticised London mayor Sadiq Khan for failing to deliver on a “zero strike” pledge to the city.
Nick Rogers, the group’s transport spokesperson, said the present action leaves Mr Khan’s “zero strike” pledge “in pieces”.
He told LondonWorld: “Londoners are once again facing major disruption because Sadiq Khan is focused on political posturing and not on getting a grip of TfL.
“The mayor should face down the militant unions, secure a long-term funding settlement for TfL, and end these strikes.”
A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said: “Sadiq is extremely disappointed about the strikes going ahead on London Underground this week.
“The strikes taking place across the country, as well as here in London, will cause disruption at a crucial time when we’re working to rebuild the country’s economy.”
“Under this government, we are seeing more and more strikes taking place across the country, and it’s no secret that the conditions placed on TfL as part of previous emergency funding deals with the government following the impacts of the pandemic have been a primary motivator for strikes by London’s transport workers.
“Before the pandemic hit, Sadiq had reduced overall strike action on TfL services by over 70 per cent compared to the previous mayor’s record.
“The mayor continues to urge the unions to work with TfL and to join him in calling on the government to provide the sustainable funding needed to protect the capital’s transport network – not just for the benefit of London, but the whole country.”
Woman describes nightmare journey with closed line and terminated bus
A woman in London has told London Live about a nightmare journey this morning after a series of modes of transport failed her.
Jane Abbey told London Live that she had aimed to get the Piccadilly Line to King’s Cross; then took a bus which proceeded to terminate at Marble Arch; waited while two full buses went past; took another bus to Baker Street, was asked to disembark that; and eventually walked 35 minutes to her destination.
Grant Shapps ‘prioritising licensing cyclists rather than tackling profound transport failings’ - Simon Calder
The London Underground strike is sandwiched between two national rail strikes, in the most serious collapse of normal train services for three decades.
In addition to the rail chaos, writes Simon Calder in his weekly travel newsletter, airline and ferry passengers are facing severe problems. The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, is the obvious person to intervene.
“As the fortunes of travellers dwindle, we need urgent action from the minister in charge. Mr Shapps, though, is prioritising registering and licensing cyclists. As recently as 2018, a thorough study about such a bike scheme concluded: ‘The costs and complexity of introducing such a system would significantly outweigh the benefits.’
“The transport secretary might want to pay heed to the report, because it was conducted by his very own Department for Transport.”
The Independent’s Jon Stone has written: “Grant Shapps, with both eyes on his own political future, is throwing a little bit of anti-cycling meat out for the Tory press before the new prime minister comes in. It is a pitch to keep his job, essentially.”
Bus users hoping to avoid Tube warned of London bus strike
Many people who usually use the Tube to get around London will be hoping to catch a city bus instead. However, there is also a bus driver strike today and tomorrow (19 and 20 August),
Around 1,600 bus drivers who are members of the Unite union and employees of London United are involved in the 48-hour walkout, on top of the RMT Tube workers strike and London Overground strike.
Bus services will be disrupted in west and south west London and parts of Surrey on both days.
TFL posts colour-coded chart for affected services, warns of Sunday disruption
TFL has published a handy chart showing which London services are out of action today
“Strikes will affect your journey 18 and 21 August,” they said.
On the chart, a red dot = no service / severe disruption - avoid travel.
Orange dot = reduced / irregular service - check before you travel / allow more time for your journey.
Green dot = check before you travel.
It shows disruption expected on the Overground, DLR, Elizabeth line and London buses into mid-morning on Sunday.
National Rail: Disruption between London Paddington and Heathrow expected until 10.30
National Rail enquiries has alerted train passengers that services between Paddington and Heathrow Airport remain disrupted, and will be until mid-morning, due to a signalling issue.
An alert read: “A fault with the signalling system between London Paddington and Acton Main Line is causing disruption to journeys between London Paddington and Heathrow Airport / Reading. As a result, trains may be cancelled or delayed by up to 20 minutes.
“Disruption is expected until 10:30.”
Which lines are running this morning?
Though most TfL lines are out of actions as of 8am Friday, there are a few with a reduced service.
The Elizabeth line is seeing trains, albeit with “severe delays”.
On the Northern line, a reduced service is operating between Golders Green and Edgware and between High Barnet and East Finchley, with trains approximately every five minutes.
On the Central line, a reduced service is operating between White City and West Ruislip / Ealing Broadway; between Liverpool Street and Hainault via Newbury Park; and between Leytonstone and Epping with trains approximately every 15 minutes.
On the District line, a reduced service is operating between West Ham and Upminster, approximately every 15 minutes.
On the London Overground, a reduced service is operating between Highbury & Islington and Clapham Junction/New Cross/Crystal Palace and West Croydon only.
TfL reminds customers to not travel today
Transport bosses have been telling passengers not to travel unless necessary.
“Customers are advised to avoid travelling on the Tube and only travel on the rest of the TfL network if essential,” Transport for London (TfL)said in a statement.
There will be “severe disruption” on all lines with little to no services throughout the day and no Night Tube.
A coordinated bus strike will also see some services out of operation.
National Rail services will not operate as normal.
Bicycle company offers Londoners free bikes on strike days
A bike company is helping Londoners avoid commuter chaos by offering them a free bike on strike days.
During today’s walkouts and into the weekend, Swapfiets will be lending commuters a free bike to use for up to seven days.
Bike company offers Londoners bicycles for free on tube strike days
London commuters will have access to free bikes for a whole week
