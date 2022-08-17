Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Another week, another slew of strikes bringing UK transport to its knees.

Thursday and Saturday see nationwide industrial action across Britain’s railways, while on Friday the capital will grind to a halt amid London bus and Tube walkouts.

Worried about whether your train will run? Caught up in some of the summer holiday chaos as travel resumes at scale? Messed around by an airline or holiday company? Concerned about the reported demise of those ultra-low £10 air fares? Or simply after some inspiration for a winter getaway?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand on Thursday 18 August to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event between 4 and 5pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.