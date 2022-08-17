Jump to content
Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions as train, tube and bus strikes hit UK

The Independent’s travel expert will be on hand to answer all your holiday queries

Simon Calder
Travel Correspondent
Wednesday 17 August 2022 11:56
Comments
Ticket check: contactless is available but may cost more between central London and Gatwick airport
(Govia Thameslink Railway)

Another week, another slew of strikes bringing UK transport to its knees.

Thursday and Saturday see nationwide industrial action across Britain’s railways, while on Friday the capital will grind to a halt amid London bus and Tube walkouts.

Worried about whether your train will run? Caught up in some of the summer holiday chaos as travel resumes at scale? Messed around by an airline or holiday company? Concerned about the reported demise of those ultra-low £10 air fares? Or simply after some inspiration for a winter getaway?

Our expert Simon Calder will be on hand on Thursday 18 August to answer all your questions in an ‘Ask me anything’ event between 4 and 5pm. He will be answering live in the comments section below.

Register to submit your question in the comments box under this article. If you’re not already a member, click “sign up” in the comments section to leave your question.

Don’t worry if you can’t see your question – they will be hidden until Simon joins the conversation to answer them.

Then join us live on this page from 4pm as Simon tackles as many of your travel queries as he can within an hour.

