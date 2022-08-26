Sewage: French politicians hit out at UK over English Channel ‘dumping ground’

The UK is putting the environment, fishermen’s livelihoods and public health at risk by pumping sewage into the sea, three French MEPs have said.

In a joint statement, the three politicians accused the UK of neglecting its environmental commitments as sewage polluted the waters of the English Channel and the North Sea.

“We can’t tolerate that the environment, the economic activity of our fishermen and the health of our citizens are put in danger due to the repeated negligence of the UK in its management of its wastewater,” said Stephanie Yon-Courtin, a member of the European Union’s committee on fisheries and one of the statement’s signatories. “The Channel and the North Sea are not dumping grounds.”