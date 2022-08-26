Jump to content
Sewage: French politicians hit out at UK over English Channel ‘dumping ground’

The three MEPs accused the UK of neglecting its environmental commitments as sewage polluted the waters of the English Channel and the North Sea

Saphora Smith
Climate Correspondent
Thursday 25 August 2022 18:59
Moment gallons of sewage pours into sea in Sussex forcing beaches to close for swimming

The UK is putting the environment, fishermen’s livelihoods and public health at risk by pumping sewage into the sea, three French MEPs have said.

In a joint statement, the three politicians accused the UK of neglecting its environmental commitments as sewage polluted the waters of the English Channel and the North Sea.

“We can’t tolerate that the environment, the economic activity of our fishermen and the health of our citizens are put in danger due to the repeated negligence of the UK in its management of its wastewater,” said Stephanie Yon-Courtin, a member of the European Union’s committee on fisheries and one of the statement’s signatories. “The Channel and the North Sea are not dumping grounds.”

