Snorkeler bitten by shark off Cornwall coast says attack was ‘very scary’

A swimmer who was bitten by a shark off the coast of Cornwall has described the attack as “very scary”.

The victim was taking part in an organised trip from Penzance to snorkel with blue sharks – one of several species to visit the UK during the summer months – when the “freak event” occurred last Thursday.

The individual is believed to have suffered a leg injury, according to HM Coastguard, who met them at Penzance harbour to help them get to paramedics.