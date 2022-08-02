Swimmer ‘attacked by shark’ while snorkelling off Cornwall coast
Only handful of attacks are believed to have happened in UK in last two centuries
A swimmer has been bitten by a shark in an extremely rare attack off the British coast.
The victim, reportedly a woman, was snorkeling in water around Cornwall when the attack happened.
Authorities said they are believed to have suffered a leg injury from a suspected shark bite.
The incident took place last Thursday off the coast near Penzance.
Shark attacks are incredibly rare in the UK.
A person was last injured by one in British waters in 2017, when a smooth-hound bit the finger of a surfer around South Devon.
Only a handful of others are thought to have taken place since the 1800s, according to a shark attack database.
Several species visit the waters off Cornwall every year, including blue sharks, porbeagle sharks and basking sharks.
A HM Coastguard said it had sent the Penzance Coastguard Rescue Team to meet a snorkeler who had suffered a suspected shark bite towards the end of last month.
It was alerted just before 12.30pm on 28 July.
The spokesperson said: “It is believed the swimmer suffered a leg injury.”
They added: “The coastguard team met the casualty at Penzance harbour to assist with passing them into the care of the ambulance service.”
Local newspaper Falmouth Packet reported the victim was a woman who had been out on a snorkelling trip to see blue sharks when she was attacked.
