Swimmer ‘attacked by shark’ while snorkelling off Cornwall coast

Only handful of attacks are believed to have happened in UK in last two centuries

Zoe Tidman
Tuesday 02 August 2022 15:50
A swimmer has been injured in a suspected shark attack in water around Cornwall

A swimmer has been injured in a suspected shark attack in water around Cornwall

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A swimmer has been bitten by a shark in an extremely rare attack off the British coast.

The victim, reportedly a woman, was snorkeling in water around Cornwall when the attack happened.

Authorities said they are believed to have suffered a leg injury from a suspected shark bite.

The incident took place last Thursday off the coast near Penzance.

Shark attacks are incredibly rare in the UK.

A person was last injured by one in British waters in 2017, when a smooth-hound bit the finger of a surfer around South Devon.

Only a handful of others are thought to have taken place since the 1800s, according to a shark attack database.

Several species visit the waters off Cornwall every year, including blue sharks, porbeagle sharks and basking sharks.

A HM Coastguard said it had sent the Penzance Coastguard Rescue Team to meet a snorkeler who had suffered a suspected shark bite towards the end of last month.

It was alerted just before 12.30pm on 28 July.

The spokesperson said: “It is believed the swimmer suffered a leg injury.”

They added: “The coastguard team met the casualty at Penzance harbour to assist with passing them into the care of the ambulance service.”

Local newspaper Falmouth Packet reported the victim was a woman who had been out on a snorkelling trip to see blue sharks when she was attacked.

