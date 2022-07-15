‘I was bitten and spat out’: Man recalls encounter with great white shark

A California man who was “ferociously” bitten and “spat out” by a shark whilst swimming off Pacific Grove has recounted the dramatic events.

Stever Bruemmer, 62, described how he narrowly escaped death during the 22 June attack: “It grabbed me and pulled me up and dove me down in the water.

“Then of course it spits me out, I’m not a seal.”

Steve underwent surgery and received 28 units of blood after the attack.

Doctors deemed he was extremely lucky the animal didn’t sever any major artery.

