Shark week: Great white smashes through diver’s cage

A diver had a narrow escape after a shark burst through his cage in the Pacific Ocean.

This clip, from Discovery's Great White Open Ocean, shows Jimi Partington, a shark diving expert, observing the predator from a glass box.

The 16-foot shark circles the box before ramming into it from below.

Discovery have shared the footage as part of Shark Week, which begins on Monday, 25 July, in the UK.

"Somehow Jimi, who was in the cage there, he managed to survive it," producer and director Jeff Kurr told CNN.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.