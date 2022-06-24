Simon Case admits he had ‘informal’ talks with charity about roles for Carrie Johnson

Cabinet secretary insists he did not endorse PM’s wife for any paid work

Lamiat Sabin
Friday 24 June 2022 18:51
Comments
<p>Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson </p>

Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson

(PA )

Simon Case has admitted that he had “an informal conversation” with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s charity about potential “opportunities” for Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie.

The cabinet secretary revealed that in 2020 he was prompted by a now-former member of the team at No 10 to ask the Royal Foundation about a position at the Earthshot Prize for Mr Johnson’s then-fiance.

But Mr Case – who has close links to the Duke of Cambridge, being his former private secretary – insisted that he had not endorsed her for any paid work.

