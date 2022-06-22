Independent TV

PMQs: Boris Johnson fails to deny he offered Carrie Johnson top job in Foreign Office

PMQs: Boris Johnson fails to deny he offered Carrie Johnson top job in Foreign Office

Boris Johnson did not deny reports that he offered his wife Carrie Johnson top jobs while in position as prime minister and when he was foreign secretary.

Dismissing the question during PMQs from Labour's Chris Elmore, the PM said that the opposition party didn't want to "talk about problems in the real world."

According to a report by The Mirror, in 2020 Johnson discussed offering his wife environmental roles either within the royal family or at Cop26, and allegedly tried to hire her in 2018 as his chief of staff.

