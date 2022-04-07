Researchers reverse ageing in human cells by 30 years in new study

New cell ‘reprogramming’ method could revolutionise regenerative medicine, Sam Hancock finds

Friday 08 April 2022 00:06
Comments
<p>As people get older, their cells’ ability to function declines and the genome – or DNA blueprint – accumulates marks of ageing</p>

As people get older, their cells’ ability to function declines and the genome – or DNA blueprint – accumulates marks of ageing

(Getty Images/iStock)

Scientists have developed a method to reverse ageing in human skin cells by up to 30 years – the longest so-called ‘reprogramming’ method achieved so far.

In a new study, published in the journal eLife, researchers describe being able to partly restore the function of older cells, as well as renew their biological age.

This is important because, as people get older, their cells’ ability to function declines and the genome – or DNA blueprint – accumulates marks of ageing. One such function that ceases to be as effective when cells age is skin regeneration.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in