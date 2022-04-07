Researchers reverse ageing in human cells by 30 years in new study

Scientists have developed a method to reverse ageing in human skin cells by up to 30 years – the longest so-called ‘reprogramming’ method achieved so far.

In a new study, published in the journal eLife, researchers describe being able to partly restore the function of older cells, as well as renew their biological age.

This is important because, as people get older, their cells’ ability to function declines and the genome – or DNA blueprint – accumulates marks of ageing. One such function that ceases to be as effective when cells age is skin regeneration.