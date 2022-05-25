Force ministers to reveal full details of free hospitality, ‘sleaze’ crackdown demands
Backlash after Boris Johnson did not have to fully declare a stay at Zac Goldsmith’s luxury villa
Ministers would no longer be able to keep secret the full details of free holidays and free tickets to major events, under a crackdown demanded by MPs.
Concern has been growing after Boris Johnson did not have to fully declare his stay at a luxury villa owned by Zac Goldsmith, while Priti Patel was late revealing her trip to a James Bond premiere.
Now the Commons standards committee wants “the ministerial exemption” – which allows hospitality to be declared separately from that enjoyed by other MPs – to be scrapped from the autumn.
