Small bees ‘better at surviving warmer conditions than bigger ones’
‘Climate change may reshape bee pollinator communities’ researchers say
Small bees may be better at surviving in warmer conditions than bigger ones, according to a study.
Scientists in the US monitored at least 154 bee species in a sub-alpine region of the Rocky Mountains over an eight-year period to see how they responded to changes in abiotic conditions based on their life-history traits.
The study, published in The Royal Society Publishing journal, found that comb-building cavity nesters and large-bodied bees declined in relative abundance with increasing temperature.
