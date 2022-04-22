Small bees may be better at surviving in warmer conditions than bigger ones, according to a study.

Scientists in the US monitored at least 154 bee species in a sub-alpine region of the Rocky Mountains over an eight-year period to see how they responded to changes in abiotic conditions based on their life-history traits.

The study, published in The Royal Society Publishing journal, found that comb-building cavity nesters and large-bodied bees declined in relative abundance with increasing temperature.