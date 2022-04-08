Spiders use their web like a speaker to boost their hearing, scientists say

A groundbreaking study has found that orb-weaving spiders, made famous by the children’s book Charlotte’s Web, can use webs to help with hearing.

Researchers from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Binghamton University’s Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science have uncovered evidence that suggests spiders can capture sounds using their webs, as well as prey.

Although it is widely known that spiders respond when something vibrates their web, the study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shows for the first time that spiders turned, crouched or flattened out in response to sounds in the air.