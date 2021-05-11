I

f you dare to dream, dream big. Conor McGregor has claimed he would do “big things” if he were to buy Manchester United. The charismatic MMA star is keen to revive the fortunes of the ailing brand – with fans at the club desperate to get rid of those currently in charge. Could Andy Burnham do “big things” for the ailing Labour brand? The charismatic mayor of Greater Manchester has some in the party dreaming of change at the top. Burnham has criticised Keir Starmer for being “too cautious,” while Labour No’s 2 Angela Rayner has also aired her frustrations. Boris Johnson, meanwhile, is promising to do “big things” in the year ahead. His government reveals its dream legislative agenda at the Queen’s Speech today.

Inside the bubble

Chief political commentator John Rentoul on what to look out for today: