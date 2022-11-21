Jump to content

Cabinet minister warns he would not support closer Swiss-style relationship with the EU

Important to ‘really use the Brexit freedoms we have’, Steve Barclay says

Kate Devlin
Sunday 20 November 2022 15:05
A cabinet minister has warned he would not support a closer, Swiss-style relationship with the European Union after reports emerged that the government was considering the idea.

Steve Barclay, the health secretary, instead suggested ministers should focus on maximising what he said were the opportunities of Brexit.

But Mr Barclay, who campaigned for Brexit, was forced to concede that there have been “difficulties” with trade since the UK left the EU.

