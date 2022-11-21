Cabinet minister warns he would not support closer Swiss-style relationship with the EU
Important to ‘really use the Brexit freedoms we have’, Steve Barclay says
A cabinet minister has warned he would not support a closer, Swiss-style relationship with the European Union after reports emerged that the government was considering the idea.
Steve Barclay, the health secretary, instead suggested ministers should focus on maximising what he said were the opportunities of Brexit.
But Mr Barclay, who campaigned for Brexit, was forced to concede that there have been “difficulties” with trade since the UK left the EU.
