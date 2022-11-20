Rishi Sunak’s government ‘considering Swiss-style relationship with EU’

✕ Close Related video: Rishi Sunak meets President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv

Senior figures in Rishi Sunak’s government are reportedly considering moving Britain towards a Swiss-style relationship with the European Union amid the soaring cost-of-living crisis.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt signalled last week that Mr Sunak’s administration intends to break ranks with Boris Johnson’s approach by removing the majority of trade barriers with the bloc.

Now, according to The Sunday Times, senior government sources have suggested that pursuing frictionless trade means moving towards a Swiss-style agreement with the EU.

Downing Street sources rejected the report.

The model, which will give the UK direct access to parts of the EU’s internal market, would include much freer movement of people. But it would likely reduce the cost of goods imported from the EU amid a cost of living crisis that has led to soaring household bills.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer has reportedly vowed to abolish the House of Lords and replace it with an elected chamber if he becomes prime minister.

And earlier Mr Sunak confirmed a major new £50m package of defence aid to war-torn Ukraine as he met Volodymyr Zelensky in a surprise visit.