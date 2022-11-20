UK politics - live: Rishi Sunak’s government ‘considering Swiss-style relationship with EU’
Swiss model would reduce trade barriers with EU as Britain grapples with cost of living crisis
Related video: Rishi Sunak meets President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv
Senior figures in Rishi Sunak’s government are reportedly considering moving Britain towards a Swiss-style relationship with the European Union amid the soaring cost-of-living crisis.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt signalled last week that Mr Sunak’s administration intends to break ranks with Boris Johnson’s approach by removing the majority of trade barriers with the bloc.
Now, according to The Sunday Times, senior government sources have suggested that pursuing frictionless trade means moving towards a Swiss-style agreement with the EU.
Downing Street sources rejected the report.
The model, which will give the UK direct access to parts of the EU’s internal market, would include much freer movement of people. But it would likely reduce the cost of goods imported from the EU amid a cost of living crisis that has led to soaring household bills.
It comes as Sir Keir Starmer has reportedly vowed to abolish the House of Lords and replace it with an elected chamber if he becomes prime minister.
And earlier Mr Sunak confirmed a major new £50m package of defence aid to war-torn Ukraine as he met Volodymyr Zelensky in a surprise visit.
Rishi Sunak’s government ‘considering Swiss-style relationship with EU’
Senior figures in Rishi Sunak’s government are reportedly planning to move Britain into a Swiss-style relationship with the European Union.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt signalled last week that Mr Sunak’s administration intends to break ranks with Boris Johnson’s approach by removing the majority of trade barriers with the bloc.
Now, according to The Sunday Times, senior government sources have suggested that pursuing frictionless trade means moving towards a Swiss-style agreement with the EU.
Downing Street sources rejected the report.
Read our full report.
Rishi Sunak’s government reportedly ‘considering Swiss-style relationship with EU’
Downing Street sources rejected reports that the UK would head towards a Swiss-style relationship with EU
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of UK politics and the ongoing cost of living crisis on Sunday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies