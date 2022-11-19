Rishi Sunak’s government reportedly ‘considering Swiss-style relationship with EU’

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Senior figures in Rishi Sunak’s Government are reportedly planning to move Britain into a Swiss-style relationship with the European Union.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt signalled last week that Mr Sunak’s administration intends to break ranks with Boris Johnson’s approach by removing the majority of trade barriers with the bloc.

Now, according to TheTimes, senior government sources have suggested that pursuing frictionless trade means moving towards a Swiss-style agreement with the EU.

It is understood they would not return to freedom of movement, the paper reported.

Downing Street sources rejected the report on Saturday but The Times suggested that behind closed doors some in government have indicated that the UK could make the move.

A source told the paper: “It’s obviously something the EU would never offer us upfront because they would say you are trying to have your cake and eat it but the reason I think we will get it is because it is overwhelmingly in the businesses interests on both sides.”

Rishi Sunak’s ministers are reportedly considering a much softer Brexit than Boris Johnson (PA)

Switzerland and the EU have a close economic relationship based on a series of bilateral agreements, giving the country direct access to parts of the EU’s internal market including the free movement of people.

The model, however, requires provisions such as more liberal EU migration, and payments to the EU budget.

These provisions would be redlines for hard line Brexiteers, particularly those who are members of the European Research Group.

Simon Clarke, the former levelling up secretary, was among those to criticise any suggestion that the UK could pursue a Swiss-style arrangement on Saturday night.

The Tory MP tweeted: “I very much hope and believe this isn’t something under consideration. We settled the question of leaving the European Union, definitively, in 2019.”

Press Association contributed to this report.