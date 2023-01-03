Jump to content

Constant stress can speed up vision loss, study finds

New study shows that repeated stress can accelerate ageing of the eye, Mustafa Qadri reports

Mustafa Javid Qadri
Tuesday 03 January 2023 14:36
<p>Stress can lead to cells in our eyes aging and dying, study finds </p>

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Constant stress can impair your vision over time, a new study has found.

Researchers from the University of California found that high levels of stress happening repeatedly can accelerate the ageing of cells in the eye, causing them to die off sooner and increasing sight loss.

All cells - including the retinal ganglion cells in the eye - age and die becoming a major risk factor for glaucoma. Since people are living longer, it is predicted that by 2040, there will be over 110 million glaucoma patients worldwide.

