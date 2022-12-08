Jump to content

Emergency workers could face curbs on strike action, as Rishi Sunak promises ‘tough new laws’

Any new laws will not come in time to stop upcoming walkouts, minister admits

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Wednesday 07 December 2022 18:00
Emergency workers could face additional restrictions on their right to strike, after Rishi Sunak declared his intention to impose “tough new laws” to tackle industrial action.

Aides did not rule out the possibility that this could include a ban on walkouts by ambulance staff and other emergency workers, or the extension of proposed minimum service level legislation to cover the whole public sector.

And the prime minister later said he was ready to do “whatever I need to do” to minimise disruption to day-to-day life.

