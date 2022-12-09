Jump to content

Many troops to be drafted in to fill jobs of striking workers over Christmas, says Rishi Sunak

Use of troops for strike-breaking duties denounced as ‘outrage’ by unions

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Friday 09 December 2022 15:49
Rishi Sunak confirms military to be used to minimise disruption from strikes

Rishi Sunak has confirmed that many military personnel are to be drafted in to prevent disruption during industrial action over Christmas, in a move which has been condemned by union bosses as “strike-breaking”.

In an indication that ministers are losing hope of averting a wave of stoppages over the festive season, Mr Sunak said he would not give in to union demands on pay and was focusing on minimising disruption to day-to-day life.

The prime minister was speaking as the Ministry of Defence confirmed that troops have been training at Heathrow and Gatwick since the start of this week in preparation to man passport booths when Border Force officials walk out.

