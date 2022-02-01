There is no doubt Sue Gray’s highly-anticipated report on the ‘partygate’ allegations will provide plenty to discuss for months to come, but to address just some of the repercussions The Independent is hosting a politically-focused virtual event during lunchtime on 10 February.

This event will start to unpick the findings from the investigation and delve into what this means for Boris Johnson, Downing Street staff and anyone else mentioned. We’ll be talking about ‘partygate’ more widely and there’ll be a chance to hear from The Independent’s Economics Editor Anna Isaac who broke a number of exclusives on ‘partygate’ allegations, including that Boris Johnson ‘joined a party in No 10’ during the first lockdown.

We all know things are fast-paced in politics, so we’ll also be looking at the PM’s future, who could be the next Tory leader and whether there will be a general election.

This live panel will be hosted by our Chief Political Commentator John Rentoul, who is joined by Anna Isaac on the panel, with other panellists TBC.

This event will be shaped by not only the changing political landscape but by you, the audience, so feel free to submit your questions ahead of time. You’ll also be able to ask questions via a Q&A box during the event.

Our event will be hosted on Zoom on 10 February at 1pm GMT and will last one hour. It is free to attend.