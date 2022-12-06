UN condemns ‘legal errors’ in asylum report backed by Suella Braverman

The United Nations‘ refugee body has condemned a report – backed by home secretary Suella Braverman – which called for asylum seekers who enter the UK “illegally” to be detained indefinitely and banned from ever settling here.

No 10 did not rule out barring migrants arriving in small boats via the English Channel from ever settling in the UK after Ms Braverman wrote a foreword to the report by the Centre for Policy Studies.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said the right-wing think tank’s radical plan contained a series of “factual and legal errors” about the asylum process and international law.