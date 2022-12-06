Jump to content

UN condemns ‘legal errors’ in asylum report backed by Suella Braverman

‘There is no such thing as an illegal asylum seeker,’ says UNHRC

Adam Forrest
Monday 05 December 2022 17:37
Comments
Home secretary wrote a foreword to the report by the Centre for Policy Studies

Home secretary wrote a foreword to the report by the Centre for Policy Studies

(EPA)

The United Nations‘ refugee body has condemned a report – backed by home secretary Suella Braverman – which called for asylum seekers who enter the UK “illegally” to be detained indefinitely and banned from ever settling here.

No 10 did not rule out barring migrants arriving in small boats via the English Channel from ever settling in the UK after Ms Braverman wrote a foreword to the report by the Centre for Policy Studies.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said the right-wing think tank’s radical plan contained a series of “factual and legal errors” about the asylum process and international law.

