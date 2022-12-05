Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Extreme plans backed by home secretary Suella Braverman to stop asylum-seekers crossing the Channel have been criticised as “unworkable” and “completely out of step with British values”.

In a clear bid to pressure Rishi Sunak into taking harsher action on small boat crossings, Ms Braverman has written the foreword to a think-tank report which calls for all asylum-seekers who enter the UK “illegally” to be detained indefinitely and banned from ever settling here.

The home secretary pledged that she and the prime minister will do “whatever it takes” to end the crossings, and is understood to also endorse recommendations to cap the numbers granted asylum at 20,000 a year and to pull the UK out of the European Convention on Human Rights “if necessary”.

But experts warned that the measures floated in the right-wing Centre for Policy Studies report would amount to the UK abandoning the UN’s Refugee Convention, which it signed nearly 70 years ago.

“The government seems intent on doubling down on the hostile environment with increasingly harsh, unworkable policies, which fly in the face of our long-standing international commitment to provide a safe haven to those fleeing war and persecution, regardless of how they escape to the UK,” said Refugee Council chief executive Enver Solomon.

“The asylum system isn’t operating effectively, but the answers don’t lie in floating more punitive measures that are impracticable and completely out of step with British values.

“The solutions are to be found in tackling the backlog of asylum cases through the creation of a dedicated task force, and in the UK leading the way in developing the safe routes needed to address what is a global refugee challenge,” Mr Solomon said.

The report, co-authored by Theresa May’s former aide Nick Timothy, also recommended that ministers should legislate to make it impossible to claim asylum in the UK after travelling from a safe country, and proposes mandatory identity cards for migrants.

And its authors urged the government to seek deals with other countries to supplement the currently stalled plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda for processing – to which Mr Sunak said he was open, during his failed leadership bid in the summer.

In her foreword, Ms Braverman said that although she did not agree with everything in the report, she welcomed it “as a vital and necessary contribution”.

“The British public are fair-minded, tolerant and generous in spirit. But we are fed up with the continued flouting of our laws and immigration rules to game our asylum system,” she wrote.

“And we’ve had enough of the persistent abuse of human rights laws to thwart the removal of those with no right to be in the UK. This must end. Saying so is not xenophobic or anti-immigration. It is the reality acknowledged and felt by the vast majority of the British public. To pretend otherwise is to insult them.”

She added: “The prime minister and I are committed to doing whatever it takes. We are finalising our plan, and we will deliver the operational and legislative changes necessary to comprehensively tackle this problem.”

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 4 December 2022 Runners dressed in Father Christmas attire prepare to take part in the annual five-kilometre Santa Dash in Liverpool AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 1 December 2022 Deer stags clash antlers as the rutting season continues, in Richmond Park, London Reuters UK news in pictures 30 November 2022 Protesters march along Euston Road near Kings Cross Station, as members of the University and College Union take part in a 24-hour strike related to an ongoing dispute over pay, pensions and working conditions PA UK news in pictures 29 November 2022 Workers place lights onto the Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square in London Reuters UK news in pictures 28 November 2022 Morag, the six week old Southern white rhino calf, in her yard after she was weighed at Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, near Stirling PA UK news in pictures 27 November 2022 A tribute to the late Doddie Weir on the big screen ahead of the Gallagher Premiership match at Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium, Leicester. Scottish rugby international Doddie Weir died on Saturday at the age of 52 after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND) in December 2016 PA UK news in pictures 26 November 2022 A bike tour rides along Regent Street in London Getty UK news in pictures 25 November 2022 A person films himself doing kick-ups with a football during sunrise on Primrose Hill in London Reuters UK news in pictures 24 November 2022 Teachers on the picket line outside Oxgangs Primary School in Edinburgh in a protest over pay. Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) have walked out in the first national strike over pay for almost 40 years, with the action by teachers expected to close the majority of schools across Scotland PA UK news in pictures 23 November 2022 The Redcar Blast Furnace, Casting Houses, the Dust Catcher and Charge Conveyors, at the former steelworks site which have dominated the Teesside skyline for over four decades, are brought down by controlled explosion PA UK news in pictures 22 November 2022 President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, walks with King Charles III as they inspect a Guard of Honour during the ceremonial welcome for his State Visit to the UK at Horse Guards Parade in London PA UK news in pictures 21 November 2022 Ocean Rebellion activists demonstrate by vomiting fake oil and causing a fire during a protest outside the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), central London, which coincides with a wider series of actions focussed on cutting ties with the fossil fuel industry PA UK news in pictures 20 November 2022 The sun rises over Bristol Harbourside as rowers cross the basin past the old docks on a cold, but sunny morning across the south west PA UK news in pictures 19 November 2022 Sparks fly as a blacksmith forges steel on an anvil at the National Trust's Finch Foundry in Oakhampton, Devon to mark St Clement's Day, the patron saint for blacksmiths PA UK news in pictures 18 November 2022 Kevin Sinfield on day six of the Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge from to York to Bradford. The former Leeds captain is set to complete seven ultra-marathons in as many days in aid of research into Motor Neurone Disease, finishing by running into Old Trafford at half-time of the Rugby League World Cup tournament’s finale on 19 November PA UK news in pictures 17 November 2022 Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt leaves 11 Downing Street, London, for the House of Commons to deliver his autumn statement PA UK news in pictures 16 November 2022 Emma Woolf, great niece of British author Virginia Woolf, and her son Ludovic sit next to a new bronze statue of Woolf, unveiled in Richmond, London Reuters UK news in pictures 15 November 2022 Lesley Sutcliffe shelters from the rain next to a life-sized replica of the innermost coffin of King Tutankhamun by artist Amanda Stoner as it goes on display inside a traditional red telephone box which has been converted into a museum, in Barnsley, South Yorkshire PA UK news in pictures 14 November 2022 Members of the hospitality sector demonstrate outside parliament in London. The head of the Confederation of British Industry is urging the UK government to relax immigration rules to help British companies with severe staff shortages, ahead of the chancellors autumn statement EPA UK news in pictures 13 November 2022 England celebrate winning the men’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia AAP Image/Reuters UK news in pictures 12 November 2022 The City of London Pride Group take part in the parade during the Lord Mayor's Show PA UK news in pictures 11 November 2022 City workers attend a Remembrance Day ceremony at Lloyd's of London, in the City of London, to mark Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of the First World War PA UK news in pictures 10 November 2022 A grey heron lands on the river Dodder in Dublin on a sunny autumn morning PA UK news in pictures 9 November 2022 Australia and Spain play during the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup group A match at the Copper Box Arena, London PA UK news in pictures 8 November 2022 A migrant attempting to communicate with journalists is pinned against a fence by members of staff, before being taken out of view, at the Manston immigration short-term holding facility, located at the former Defence Fire Training and Development Centre in Thanet, Kent PA UK news in pictures 7 November 2022 Handout photo issued by Just Stop Oil of a protester who has climbed a gantry on the M25 between junctions six and seven in Surrey, leading to the closure of the motorway PA UK news in pictures 6 November 2022 A grey seal with its pup, at the Donna Nook National Nature Reserve in north Lincolnshire, where they come every year in late October, November and December to give birth to their pups near the sand dunes, the wildlife spectacle attracts visitors from across the UK PA UK news in pictures 5 November 2022 Demonstrators with placards calling for a General Election march near the Houses of Parliament AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 4 November 2022 A peacock is seen in the early winter sunshine in the Dutch Gardens in Holland Park AFP via Getty Images UK news in pictures 3 November 2022 Florence Kasumba, Letitia Wright, Tenoch Huerta and Lupita Nyong’o attend the European Premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in London Getty UK news in pictures 2 November 2022 A red squirrel gathers nuts in Pitlochry, Scotland Reuters UK news in pictures 1 November 2022 England’s Tara-Jane Stanley scores their side’s seventh try against Brazil during the Women’s Rugby League World Cup group A match at Headingley Stadium, Leeds PA UK news in pictures 31 October 2022 GB’s James Hall competes during the men’s parallel bars qualification at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 30 October 2022 People dressed in Halloween costumes paddle board along the river Avon in Christchurch, Dorset PA UK news in pictures 29 October 2022 Members of the public take pictures as police officers remove activists from a road during a “Just Stop Oil” protest, in London Reuters UK news in pictures 28 October 2022 A cosplayer attends the MCM Comic Con London 2022 at the ExCel Centre in London Reuters UK news in pictures 27 October 2022 98-year-old D-Day Veteran Bernard Morgan, whose story is among those featured on the giant poppy wall, during the launch of The Royal British Legion 2022 Poppy Appeal, at Hay's Galleria in central London PA UK news in pictures 26 October 2022 A meerkat explores a pumpkin in the enclosure at Wild Place, Bristol, where some of the animals are having pumpkin treats as part of their environmental enrichment PA UK news in pictures 25 October 2022 King Charles III welcomes Rishi Sunak during an audience at Buckingham Palace, where he invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government PA UK news in pictures 24 October 2022 Rishi Sunak celebrates with Tory MPs outside the Conservative Campaign Headquarters after becoming the new leader of the Conservative Party Reuters UK news in pictures 23 October 2022 The Green Man at October Plenty, Borough Market's annual Autumn Harvest festival, in London, which returns for the first time post pandemic PA UK news in pictures 21 October 2022 Sculptor Peter McKenna puts the finishing touches to a pumpkin that will form part of the ‘Planet A’ Hebden Bridge Pumpkin Trail in the West Yorkshire town PA UK news in pictures 20 October 2022 Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech outside of 10 Downing Street in central London to announce her resignation AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 19 October 2022 Salmon leap up Stainforth Force on the River Ribble in the Yorkshire Dales as they swim upriver to their spawning grounds during the annual Salmon migration PA UK news in pictures 18 October 2022 Just Stop Oil protesters continue their protest for a second day on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which links Kent and Essex and which remains closed for traffic, after it was scaled by two climbers from the group PA UK news in pictures 17 October 2022 Hundreds of students take part in the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator's Lower College Lawn at the University of St Andrews in Fife PA UK news in pictures 16 October 2022 A protester holds a placard during a march into central London at a demonstration by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 15 October 2022 A member of the public drags an activist who is blocking the road during a "Just Stop Oil" protest, in London, Britain REUTERS UK news in pictures 14 October 2022 Germany’s Women’s double skulls during day one of the World Rowing Beach Sprint Finals at Saundersfoot beach, Pembrokeshire PA UK news in pictures 13 October 2022 Family and mourners arrive at St Michael's Church, in Creeslough, for the funeral mass of 49-year-old mother of four Martina Martin, who died following an explosion at the Applegreen service station in the village of Creeslough in Co Donegal on Friday PA

Ms Braverman has said deporting asylum-seekers to Rwanda is her “dream” – and her re-appointment by Mr Sunak less than a week after she resigned for breaching the ministerial code was largely seen as a move to appease hardline figures on the right of the Conservative Party.

Ministers are understood to have not yet agreed upon the details of planned immigration legislation, which is not expected to be published until the new year – but minister Robert Jenrick said the government must “recreate” the system “so that it’s fit for purpose”.

“That will mean creating a system where deterrence is through the whole thing,” the immigration minister said on Saturday.

“It will also mean looking at how we treat people on arrival, so that nobody thinks that coming to the UK is a soft touch, and the UK is not a better site for asylum shoppers than our EU neighbour.”

He also indicated that barring people from safe countries such as Albania from claiming asylum was among the measures being considered by ministers. Albania is the second-largest source of asylum claims, with some 7,000 arrivals in the 12 months to June – slightly more than Iraq and considerably fewer than Iran.

The number of people crossing the Channel in small boats has increased to record levels this year as other routes into the UK have been restricted, with the number of asylum applications rising to a 20-year high of 63,089 in the year to June – still far below a previous peak of 84,132 in 2002.

The initial asylum refusal rate was 24 per cent over the same period – the lowest it has been since 1990 – and many of the applicants included in that figure should be able to successfully appeal those decisions.

However, the number of claims processed by the Home Office has fallen in recent years, and thousands are being left in limbo in hotel accommodation as a result of the backlog crisis – with MPs told in October that just 4 per cent of claims by 2021 boat arrivals had been processed.

The number of people waiting more than three years for a decision has more than quadrupled in just 18 months, with 33,746 adults waiting more than a year, according to Home Office data.

Ms Braverman has faced criticism around overcrowding and disease outbreaks at migrant processing centres, and a 2021 inspection report of the now-closed Tug Haven facility published this week alleged that one teenager at the centre had been “scarred for life” after chemical burns were left untreated for two days.

“Neither the number of people crossing the Channel to come here illegally, nor the overall level of legal immigration we have right now, is sustainable,” said Mr Timothy, co-author of the think-tank report.

“It is not something that can be fixed through gradual, incremental change,” he added. “We need a completely different approach and if human rights laws prevent us from taking that approach and securing our border, we must be prepared to change those laws and if necessary leave the ECHR altogether.”

Refugee charities have urged the government to create more safe routes for people to claim asylum to prevent people making the treacherous journey across the Channel.