Immigration minister distances himself from Suella Braverman’s asylum seeker ‘invasion’ claim
Robert Jenrick declines to repeat far-right rhetoric of home secretary – immediately echoed by Nigel Farage – who has been accused of putting lives at risk
The immigration minister has declined to repeat Suella Braverman’s claim of an “invasion” of asylum seekers across the Channel, after fierce criticism of her inflammatory language.
The scandal-hit home secretary has been accused of putting lives at risk with the rhetoric of the far-right – immediately echoed by Nigel Farage – one day after the firebombing of a refugee centre in Dover
Robert Jenrick was asked if he would use the word “invasion”, but replied: “In a job like mine, you have to choose your words very carefully
