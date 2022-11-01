The immigration minister has declined to repeat Suella Braverman’s claim of an “invasion” of asylum seekers across the Channel, after fierce criticism of her inflammatory language.

The scandal-hit home secretary has been accused of putting lives at risk with the rhetoric of the far-right – immediately echoed by Nigel Farage – one day after the firebombing of a refugee centre in Dover

Robert Jenrick was asked if he would use the word “invasion”, but replied: “In a job like mine, you have to choose your words very carefully