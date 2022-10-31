Suella Braverman admits using personal email for official documents six times

The Home Secretary has admitted sending official documents to her personal email address on six different occasions during her short time in post.
Suella Braverman claimed that the documents she emailed “did not pose any risk to national security” and were not secret or top secret.
It comes after she resigned from her role for sending files outside of government – before being reappointed six days later.
