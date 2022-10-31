✕ Close Rishi Sunak could go to Cop27 climate summit, minister Mark Spencer says

Suella Braverman has admitted sending official documents to her personal email address on six different occasions.

The home secretary apologised for breaching the ministerial code but claimed the documents “did not pose any risk to national security” and were not secret or top secret.

In a letter to the Home Affairs Select Committee, Ms Braverman detailed the “mistakes” which led her to resign as home secretary in the dying days of Liz Truss’s government.

She also said she assured Rishi Sunak when he reappointed her six days after her resignation that she would only use her official email for government business.

Meanwhile, allies of former home secretary Priti Patel suggested Ms Braverman was to blame for overcrowding at a troubled Kent asylum facility, after a Tory MP accused ministers of driving down conditions for migrants in order to make Britain seem less appealing.

The Manston short-stay centre is running at more than double its capacity with outbreaks of diseases including diphtheria and MRSA, leading to calls for Ms Patel and Ms Braverman to answer for the state of the facility.