Suella Braverman ‘runs away’ from parliament as minister confirms she will not be investigated
Minister claims that if Rishi Sunak appoints ethics adviser it would ‘not be proper’ for home secretary to be investigated
Suella Braverman will not be investigated over alleged security breaches and violations of the ministerial code.
A minister told parliament that even if Rishi Sunak appoints a new independent adviser, it would “not be proper” for them to probe “events in the last administration”.
The newly reappointed home secretary was accused of “running away” from an urgent question on her appointment, leaving the House of Commons chamber minutes before it began.
