Suella Braverman ‘putting lives at risk’ with ‘migrant invasion’ claims day after firebomb attack
Home secretary admits asylum system ‘is broken’ as row over her own security breaches continues
Suella Braverman has been accused of putting lives at risk after claiming the south coast was facing an “invasion” by migrants, the day after a firebomb attack in Dover.
Refugee charities described the embattled home secretary’s comments as “heinous” and “dehumanising”, while Labour accused her of “highly irresponsible” language that did not take public safety seriously.
The row erupted as prime minister Rishi Sunak came under growing pressure over his decision to reappoint Ms Braverman to the role last week, just days after she resigned for breaking the ministerial code.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies