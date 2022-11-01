Suella Braverman has been accused of putting lives at risk after claiming the south coast was facing an “invasion” by migrants, the day after a firebomb attack in Dover.

Refugee charities described the embattled home secretary’s comments as “heinous” and “dehumanising”, while Labour accused her of “highly irresponsible” language that did not take public safety seriously.

The row erupted as prime minister Rishi Sunak came under growing pressure over his decision to reappoint Ms Braverman to the role last week, just days after she resigned for breaking the ministerial code.