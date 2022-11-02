Suella Braverman showing public she ‘gets it’ with migrant ‘invasion’ rhetoric, says minister
‘Good thing’ for politicians to show they’re in touch, says cabinet minister
Suella Braverman was simply showing the public she “gets” the scale of the English Channel small boat crossings problem with her “invasion” rhetoric, a cabinet minister has claimed.
Mark Harper defended Ms Braverman over her inflammatory language, saying it was a “good thing” for politicians to show they were in touch with the public.
“I think it’s very important that the home secretary demonstrates to the public she understands the scale of the problem, so that the public has the confidence that she and the immigration minister are going to put the appropriate focus on dealing with that,” he told Sky News.
