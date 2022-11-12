Police chief hits back against ‘woke’ accusations after Braverman criticism

A police chief has hit back against accusations that officers are too “woke” following a series of attacks by the home secretary.

Martin Hewitt, chair of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), said officers must defend action that builds public trust following a wave of scandals over racist, misogynistic and criminal police officers.

“If we are accused of being woke when taking action that we know is effective in building trust, with people where that increased trust is needed, we must stand tall and champion and defend that action,” he told a conference on Wednesday.