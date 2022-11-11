Poll shows voters do not trust Sunak and Braverman to deal with migrant boats
‘Press the reset button’: New legal routes thought more likely to be effective than Rwanda flights
Voters do not trust Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman to deal with the problem of migrants crossing the Channel in small boats and have little faith that their flagship Rwanda policy will work, according to a new poll for The Independent.
Campaigners urged the prime minister to “press the reset button” on his plans to deport asylum seekers to the African country for processing, after the research by Savanta ComRes found that significantly more voters believe the crisis can be resolved by the provision of safe and legal routes to the UK.
And polling guru Sir John Curtice said the survey showed the extent of the electoral problem facing the Conservatives, as Keir Starmer’s Labour was found to be more trusted on what has traditionally been a strong suit for the Tories.
