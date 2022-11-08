For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who launched a far-right terror attack in Kent killed himself within minutes of launching firebombs at a migrant reception centre, an inquest has heard.

A hearing at County Hall in Maidstone was told that police were called to Western Jet Foil, which is being used to process asylum seekers crossing the English Channel on small boats, at 11.22am on 30 October.

Area coroner Bina Patel said an immigration officer “reported concerns in respect of a male located in the car park of Western Jet Foil who was throwing items at one of the gates and towards officers”.

Police were told that he had given away to a nearby BP petrol station, where police arrived at 11.30am and found Andrew Leak dead in his car. Life was formally confirmed extinct around 15 minutes later.

Tuesday’s hearing was told that he killed himself inside the vehicle and died by asphyxiation, although toxicological analysis is also being undertaken.

Ms Patel said Leak was unemployed and single at the time of his death, and lived in High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire.

She adjourned the inquest, to be held in Maidstone, until a provisional date on 27 January.

Counter–terror police are still investigating the attack, after declaring it a terrorist incident motivated by extreme right-wing ideology.

Detectives reached the conclusion after interviewing key witnesses and examining Leak’s phone and computer.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East said Leak had used several “crude incendiary devices” and was not working alongside anyone else.

Two people were left with minor injuries after the homemade firebombs hit barriers surrounding Western Jet Foil and set them alight.

A photographer from the Reuters news agency was at the centre by chance when Leak struck and caught the moment he launched them through his car window on camera.

Tim Jacques, the Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said Leak was part of a growing number of people “who have mental health concerns and a hateful mind-set”.

“After considering the evidence collected so far in this case, whilst there are strong indications that mental health was likely a factor, I am satisfied that the suspect’s actions were primarily driven by an extremist ideology,” he added.

Andrew Leak was photographed throwing the petrol bombs before driving to a nearby garage (Reuters)

The home secretary was strongly criticised for calling the arrival of asylum seekers in small boats an “invasion” in parliament the day after the attack, amid concerns over further far-right plots linked to migration.

It came amid reports of chaos, overcrowding and poor conditions at reception centres for Channel migrants, who have been detained in tents at Manston for over a month in some cases.

Records of Leak’s activity on Facebook and Twitter show that he followed far-right groups and figureheads and shared conspiracy theories, anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant views.

He appeared to have a strong interest in migration in the English Channel, following activists who chronicle small boat arrivals, as well as grooming gangs.

In a tweet recovered by the counter-extremism group Hope Not Hate, Leak wrote: “Your children will feel the pain we will obliterate them Muslim children are now our target And there disgusting women will be targeted mothers and sisters Is burn alive [sic].”

The post was sent at 10.22am on 30 October, around one hour before the attack.

In a 2018 YouTube video, Leak said he had been in prison and felt that he had been “disadvantaged ... abused and neglected”.