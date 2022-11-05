Firebomb attack on Dover immigration centre ‘motivated by terrorist ideology’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The firebombing of an immigration processing centre in Dover was motivated by an extreme right-wing terrorist ideology, police have said.

A man, believed to be 66-year-old Andrew Leak from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, threw up to three firebombs at the immigration centre in Kent on Sunday, before killing himself nearby.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) said on Saturday evidence has been recovered that indicates the attack “was motivated by a terrorist ideology”.

“A number of significant witnesses have been spoken to during the course of the investigation and a number of items of interest have been recovered, including digital media devices,” a statement said.

“Evidence from examining these items suggests there was an extreme right wing motivation behind the attack.”

Police said there is no evidence Leak was working with anyone else or there is any wider threat to the public.

Tim Jacques, senior national co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said: “This was clearly a very worrying incident and although nobody was seriously hurt, two people did sustain minor injuries.

A man threw three firebombs at the immigration centre in Kent last Sunday (REUTERS)

A man throws an object out of a car window next to the Border Force centre after a firebomb attack in Dover (Reuters)

“Increasingly in counter-terrorism casework, across all ideologies, we are seeing individuals who have mental health concerns and a hateful mind-set.

“Assessing when this crosses the terrorism threshold is a complex process and needs to be carefully considered on a case-by-case basis. These decisions need to be determined by the facts, as far as they can be established at any given time.

A fire burns next to the Border Force centre after a firebomb attack in Dover (REUTERS)

“After considering the evidence collected so far in this case, whilst there are strong indications that mental health was likely a factor, I am satisfied that the suspect’s actions were primarily driven by an extremist ideology. This meets the threshold for a terrorist incident.”

Two members of staff suffered minor injuries from inside the Western Jet Foil facility after police were called at 11.22am on Sunday morning.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman during a visit to the migrant processing centre in Dover following the attack (PA)

Facebook posts on a now-deleted account under the name of an Andy Leak from High Wycombe contain anti-Muslim sentiments and complaints about people claiming benefits if they do not speak English.

One, shared on August 9, said: “The next time the job centre sanctions your money for not looking for enough work ask them about the thousands of people getting benefits cannot speak English and can not write English, how are they looking for work?

“Unemployment benefits clearly state you cannot claim benefits if not looking for work, all of these people should be excluded from benefits.

“You can clearly not look for work if you cannot read English or speak English, they are breaking the law, time to stand up.”

Following the incident, 700 people were moved to Manston asylum processing centre near Ramsgate for safety reasons.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, including work being carried out on behalf of His Majesty’s Coroner.