Rishi Sunak video vowing to shred EU rules branded ‘absurdly stupid and irresponsible’
Tory leadership candidate shares clip of Brussels’ documents going through shredding machine
A campaign video for Rishi Sunak’s Tory leadership bid which vows to shred thousands of EU rules and regulations has been branded “absurdly stupid and irresponsible”.
The former chancellor has vowed to repeal or replace more than 2,000 laws before the next general election as part of an anti-Brussels “arms race” with rival Liz Truss.
The foreign secretary promised to ditch or replace all the regulations even faster, by the end of 2023, despite warnings of disruptive “chaos” from lawyers, business leaders and union bosses.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies