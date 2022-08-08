Tory leadership - live: Truss and Sunak under pressure to help with soaring bills
Truss condemned for suggesting there will be no ‘handouts’ and subsequently playing down comment
Tory leadership frontrunners are facing mounting pressure to help households tackle the rising cost of living and the “financial timebomb” due to explode this autumn.
The economic response of Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak has emerged as the main battleground in the bid to succeed Boris Johnson as the next prime minister.
This comes as the foreign secretary is drawing heat from the allies of the former chancellor for suggesting there will be no “handouts” and subsequently playing down the comment.
Ms Truss told the Financial Times that she would “look at what more can be done” in the light of warnings from Bank of England about the longest recession since the financial crisis and inflation soaring to over 13 per cent.
She however added: “The way I would do things is in a Conservative way of lowering the tax burden, not giving out handouts.”
Slamming the comment, Mr Sunak said it was “simply wrong to rule out further direct support” for struggling families this winter.
Existing package not enough in ‘extraordinarily difficult times’ concedes Tory MP
Tory MP Damian Hinds conceded the existing package was not enough in these “extraordinarily difficult times”.
He told Sky News: “Things have been getting worse even since that was put into place in terms of projections for energy bills... and he’s been clear that more may well be needed and he is ready to do that as required.”
Former PM Gordon Brown demands emergency fund before ‘financial timebomb’
Former prime minister Gordon Brown has demanded the government come up with an emergency budget before a “financial timebomb” in October “pushes millions over the edge”.
A report commissioned by the former Labour prime minister found that families will be up to £1,600 worse off this year, even after existing government support of up to £1,200 per household has been paid out.
The new report, carried out by Professor Donald Hirsch at Loughborough University, found that 13 million households – a fraction under half of the country – are at risk of fuel poverty after the next hike in the energy price cap to £3,700 or more in October.
“A financial timebomb will explode for families in October as the second round of fuel price rises in six months sends shockwaves through every household and pushes millions over the edge,” said Mr Brown.
If the prime minister and the contenders to replace him refused to put forward an emergency package, he said, “parliament should be recalled to force them to do so”.
More in this report:
A new report commissioned by Mr Brown suggested Government measures fell well short of addressing households’ needs.
Sunak camp hits out at Truss for 'U-turn' on cost of living
Liz Truss’s rival Rishi Sunak hit out at the foreign secretary for saying that she would help tackle the cost of living crisis by “lowering the tax burden, not giving out handouts”.
Slamming the remarks, he said: “It’s simply wrong to rule out further direct support at this time as Liz Truss has done. And, what’s more, her tax proposals are not going to help very significantly people like pensioners or those on low incomes who are exactly the kind of families that are going to need help.”
Supporters of Mr Sunak accused his rival of another U-turn after she last week rowed back on proposals to cut public sector pay outside London.
Former chief whip Mark Harper tweeted: “Stop blaming journalists (again) - reporting what you actually say isn’t ‘misinterpreted’.
“2nd time in just 5 days. This kind of thing happened under the current PM & hugely damaged trust in us all.
“So just what does ‘not giving out handouts’ mean then?”
The former chancellor’s camp also rounded on Ms Truss’s plans to use a September emergency budget to immediately reverse the national insurance rate rise brought in by Mr Sunak when he was chancellor.
Truss misinterpreted over ‘handouts’ remark, says Mordaunt
Trade minister Penny Mordaunt put her weight behind Liz Truss as she denied that the foreign secretary ruled out expanding direct payments.
Claiming that the comments were misinterpreted, the former Tory leadership candidate said: “It’s not that she’s ruling out all future help; that’s a misinterpretation of what she said.”
“What she is looking at, though, is enabling people to keep more of the money that they earn. It makes no sense to take money off of people and then to give it back in very, very complicated ways. We need to simplify this and we need to ensure that households are as resilient as possible, and stopping taking large sums of tax from people is one way of doing that,” she said
Liz Truss backs away from rejection of cost of living crisis ‘handouts’
Liz Truss has been forced to back away from her rejection of cost of living “handouts” amid growing calls for an emergency budget to help families facing a “financial timebomb” this winter.
For the second time in a week – following her earlier U-turn on regional pay – supporters claimed that the Tory leadership frontrunner’s comments had been “misinterpreted”.
But leadership rival Rishi Sunak said the foreign secretary was “simply wrong” to rely on tax cuts rather than direct payments to help the millions of people struggling to pay energy bills.
He signalled that he planned another multibillion package of assistance if he were to become prime minister in September.
More in this report from our political editor Andrew Woodcock:
Calls for emergency budget to avert ‘financial timebomb’ for families
Welcome to The Independent’s UK politics blog for 8 August 2022 where we provide the latest on the Tory leadership race and everything that is buzzing in Westminster.
