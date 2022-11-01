Jump to content

Rishi Sunak warned against return to austerity with public spending cuts at next mini-Budget

Think tank finds PM has ‘fiscal space’ to deliver support totalling billions in cost of living crisis

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Tuesday 01 November 2022 00:20
Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt have “fiscal space” to avoid cuts to public spending in the next mini-Budget, an economic think tank has said.

The prime minister and chancellor also have the chance to provide help with the cost of living crisis without busting the government’s tax-and-spend rules, the Institute for Public Policy Research says.

In a report released today, the IPPR said that cuts to spending are not inevitable, but would represent a “political choice” to return to the austerity pursued by Conservative governments in the “lost decade” of the 2010s, risking lasting harm to livelihoods and growth.

Thank you for registering

